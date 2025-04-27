Fliers Have Options Even After Real ID Deadline

The deadline for U.S. travelers to get a Real ID is May 7, after which those who don't have one may not be able to board flights within the United States, NBC News reported.

But John Breyault, a travel expert at the National Consumers League, a consumer advocacy group, said that "there are workarounds people can use" if one does not have a Real ID card, which is an optional, upgraded driver's license or state identification card issued by a state driver's licensing agency and marked with a star.

He added that "most people already have the ability to travel, whether they have a Real ID or not."

That is because there are other forms of identification U.S. travelers can use — such as a valid U.S. passport, passport card, permanent resident card, or certain Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler cards — if they don't have a Real ID by the deadline.

According to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) data, 19% of travelers don't yet have a Real ID-compliant type of identification.

TSA said that fliers without an acceptable form of ID "can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint."

Even those who have a Real ID card or other acceptable ID are likely to face delays in airport security lines as enforcement gets underway, Breyault said.

The TSA's full list of acceptable alternatives for fliers include: state-issued enhanced driver's license; U.S. passport; U.S. passport card; Department of Homeland Security-issued trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST); U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents; and permanent resident card.