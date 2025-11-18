Trump Admin May Relocate FEMA to Texas

The Trump administration may move the Federal Emergency Management Agency's national headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Texas and appoint the Lone Star State's top emergency management official to lead the agency.

Politico reports that the administration is considering the move despite the "huge challenges" it would present to FEMA's ability to coordinate with the Department of Homeland Security, according to a former agency official who spoke to the news outlet on the condition of anonymity.

The two agencies' headquarters are currently located in the same city, but would be separated by hundreds of miles if the move is made.

Additionally, acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson resigned on Monday after just six months of leading the agency, leaving Karen Evans, the agency's chief of staff, to serve as acting administrator beginning Dec. 1.

Sources at the agency told Politico that the administration may tap Texas Division of Emergency Management Director Nim Kidd, who was previously considered for the FEMA post and interviewed by White House officials in February 2025, to head the agency.

"The admin wanted him, but he refused to leave Texas," said one FEMA source, who spoke anonymously.

Neither the Trump administration nor Kidd immediately responded to requests for comment.

"The FEMA Review Council continues its work and will make recommendations in its final report," a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said, according to a statement received by The Texas Tribune.