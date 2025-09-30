FEMA Taps $3.5B in Emergency Preparedness State Support

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is returning nearly $3.5 billion to state and local communities through its non-disaster grant programs.

The intent is to bolster emergency preparedness nationwide.

Spending on nonrelated programs or agendas is now strictly regulated.

The money will help local communities hire and train firefighters and first responders, safeguard critical infrastructure such as ports and transit systems, plan for cyberthreats, and implement public warning systems.

By improving local resilience to fires, floods, tornadoes, cyber incidents, and other emergencies, the initiative aims to make the entire nation stronger and more secure.

"Secretary Noem is empowering state and local leaders over Washington bureaucrats," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "This administration is restoring accountability at FEMA and ensuring that taxpayer dollars directly enhance American disaster response."

Following a comprehensive review of grant programs, DHS and FEMA now require that federal funds be spent solely on projects that strengthen community preparedness.

Grants will no longer be used to house illegal aliens, fund climate change initiatives, or support organizations with agendas unrelated to core disaster response.

Every dollar is now directed toward improving disaster preparedness and response.

This is happening as a group of 12 states is suing the Trump administration for pulling funding from states that refuse to cooperate with the administration's immigration enforcement and energy policies.