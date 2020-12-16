Tags: feinstein | sanfrancisco | renaming

Cancel Culture Hits Feinstein: SF to Rename Elementary School

Cancel Culture Hits Feinstein: SF to Rename Elementary School
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein departing the U.S. Capitol on December 11, 2020. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 03:49 PM

The San Francisco Unified School District has reportedly decided to rename Dianne Feinstein Elementary School in a slap at her less-than progressive politics.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the change at a school honoring the Democratic Senator from California was included in an October list of 44 schools whose names the district determined were “inappropriate.”

In Feinstein’s case, the issue was over her raising a Confederate flag in front of San Francisco City Hall while serving as mayor in 1984, the Chronicle noted. The school board's move came after this summer's racial-justice protests.

Schools named after inventor Thomas Edison and Presidents George Washington, Herbert Hoover, and Abraham Lincoln were also on the renaming list, the Chronicle reported.

The Washington Free Beacon noted other schools and local governments across the country have considered renaming buildings whose namesakes they deem problematic.

Last week, a Virginia school district decided to rename schools named after President Thomas Jefferson and Founding Father George Mason, an action they called a "necessary part of our equity work,” an NBC affiliate reported. 

And Washington, D.C., Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser created a coalition that reviewed the names of buildings and landmarks and recommended renaming the Jefferson Memorial and the Washington Monument, the Free Beacon reported.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
US
The San Francisco Unified School District has reportedly decided to rename Dianne Feinstein Elementary School in a slap at her less-than progressive politics...
feinstein, sanfrancisco, renaming
207
2020-49-16
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 03:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved