Cancel Culture Hits Feinstein: SF to Rename Elementary School

The San Francisco Unified School District has reportedly decided to rename Dianne Feinstein Elementary School in a slap at her less-than progressive politics.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the change at a school honoring the Democratic Senator from California was included in an October list of 44 schools whose names the district determined were “inappropriate.”

In Feinstein’s case, the issue was over her raising a Confederate flag in front of San Francisco City Hall while serving as mayor in 1984, the Chronicle noted. The school board's move came after this summer's racial-justice protests.

Schools named after inventor Thomas Edison and Presidents George Washington, Herbert Hoover, and Abraham Lincoln were also on the renaming list, the Chronicle reported.

The Washington Free Beacon noted other schools and local governments across the country have considered renaming buildings whose namesakes they deem problematic.

Last week, a Virginia school district decided to rename schools named after President Thomas Jefferson and Founding Father George Mason, an action they called a "necessary part of our equity work,” an NBC affiliate reported.

And Washington, D.C., Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser created a coalition that reviewed the names of buildings and landmarks and recommended renaming the Jefferson Memorial and the Washington Monument, the Free Beacon reported.