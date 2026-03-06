FDA Vaccines Chief Vinay Prasad to Step Down in April

The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccines and biologics unit, Dr. Vinay Prasad, ​will leave the agency at the end of April, ‌a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday.

Prasad, an oncologist and outspoken critic of U.S. drug ​and vaccine policies before joining the agency, has drawn ​controversy over several regulatory decisions.

He led the division ⁠responsible for approving vaccines and biotechnology products, and his ​tenure included a series of high‑profile disputes over product reviews.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said Prasad wanted to help implement a series of new policies at the FDA, which have now all been announced.

"He’s really been successful and gotten a lot done in one year," Makary said.

He ​was appointed director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research in May last year. He briefly stepped down in July, with ​the Department of Health and Human Services saying he did ​not want to be a distraction, before returning to the role a ‌little ⁠over two weeks later.

His tenure included contentious decisions involving Sarepta Therapeutics Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy Elevidys.

The FDA has been mired in a back-and-forth with Dutch drugmaker UniQure ​over its ​gene therapy for ⁠Huntington's disease.

The U.S. drug regulator called for a new study to support the approval of ​the company's gene therapy for the rare ​brain disorder, ⁠but the company and patient advocates argued that what the study regulators were asking for was too lengthy and onerous ⁠on patients.

HHS ​has accused the company of misleading ​the public about what regulators were asking for.

Prasad declined through the FDA to comment.