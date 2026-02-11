FBI Searches Catalina Foothills in Guthrie Case

FBI agents conducted an extensive search Wednesday morning along multiple roadways in the Catalina Foothills area as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, according to a statement posted by the bureau's Phoenix field office on X.

The search involved numerous agents operating in and around roadways in the Tucson-area foothills. Authorities urged both members of the media and the public to exercise caution while traveling through the area.

"We are asking the media and motorists to follow all traffic laws and to remain especially cautious when passing law enforcement personnel near the roadways," the FBI said in its statement.

Officials did not immediately provide additional details about the scope of the operation, including whether any specific evidence was being sought or recovered during the search. The bureau also did not disclose how long agents expect to remain in the area.

The search activity marks a significant visible law enforcement presence in the Catalina Foothills, a community just north of Tucson. It was not clear Wednesday whether the operation was prompted by new information in the case.

The FBI continues to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Guthrie. Authorities are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The case has drawn sustained attention in the region, with federal authorities leading investigative efforts. Local law enforcement agencies have also been involved in supporting the search and investigative activities.

Wednesday's search operation suggests the investigation remains active and ongoing. However, officials have not publicly indicated whether the case is being treated as a missing person investigation, a criminal matter, or both.

Authorities are expected to provide updates if significant developments occur. For now, residents in the Catalina Foothills area may encounter an increased law enforcement presence and are being advised to drive carefully and comply with all traffic laws as agents continue their work.