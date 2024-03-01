FBI Arrests Conservative Reporter Following Jan. 6 Coverage

FBI agents detained Steve Baker, an investigative reporter at The Blaze, over his reporting on the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, The Daily Caller reported.

A video posted on X captures agents leading Baker in handcuffs to a vehicle on Friday morning.

Baker revealed via X on Tuesday that the FBI issued a warrant for his self-surrender to a Dallas courthouse. His account indicates he entered the Capitol building after evacuation and did not partake in property damage, as detailed in his Oct. 2, 2023, article.

His legal team received FBI warnings on Nov. 21 and Dec. 23, 2023, regarding his impending arrest. Charges allegedly include "nonviolent misdemeanors" like "interstate racketeering and property damage," per Baker's prior report.

Despite Tuesday's notice, Baker remained unaware of specific charges, as reported by The Blaze. Attorney James Lee Bright found the lack of disclosure "really unusual."

In January, Baker's attorneys suggested a potential "retaliation" by the Justice Department for his report on two "greatly embarrassing" DOJ stories.

"They didn't have to go this route," Baker told The Blaze. "We have been told that my charges are only misdemeanors. And my attorneys have been assured that this will be an 'in and out' affair with 'no intention' to detain me. But rather than issuing a simple order to appear, they went the 'arrest warrant' route."

"I'm not a depressive person, but I'm not happy about this," Baker said.