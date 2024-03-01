×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fbi | arrests | conservative reporter | jan.6

FBI Arrests Conservative Reporter Following Jan. 6 Coverage

By    |   Friday, 01 March 2024 06:14 PM EST

FBI agents detained Steve Baker, an investigative reporter at The Blaze, over his reporting on the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, The Daily Caller reported.

A video posted on X captures agents leading Baker in handcuffs to a vehicle on Friday morning.

Baker revealed via X on Tuesday that the FBI issued a warrant for his self-surrender to a Dallas courthouse. His account indicates he entered the Capitol building after evacuation and did not partake in property damage, as detailed in his Oct. 2, 2023, article.

His legal team received FBI warnings on Nov. 21 and Dec. 23, 2023, regarding his impending arrest. Charges allegedly include "nonviolent misdemeanors" like "interstate racketeering and property damage," per Baker's prior report.

Despite Tuesday's notice, Baker remained unaware of specific charges, as reported by The Blaze. Attorney James Lee Bright found the lack of disclosure "really unusual."

In January, Baker's attorneys suggested a potential "retaliation" by the Justice Department for his report on two "greatly embarrassing" DOJ stories.

"They didn't have to go this route," Baker told The Blaze. "We have been told that my charges are only misdemeanors. And my attorneys have been assured that this will be an 'in and out' affair with 'no intention' to detain me. But rather than issuing a simple order to appear, they went the 'arrest warrant' route."

"I'm not a depressive person, but I'm not happy about this," Baker said.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
FBI agents detained Steve Baker, an investigative reporter at The Blaze, over his reporting on the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, The Daily Caller reported.
fbi, arrests, conservative reporter, jan.6
238
2024-14-01
Friday, 01 March 2024 06:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved