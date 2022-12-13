Masks Creeping Back Into Major US Cities

Across the United States' major metropolitan cities, masks are creeping in over concerns of "tripledemic," the Daily Mail reported, citing viruses such as COVID-19, the flu, and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

This past weekend, cities such as Los Angeles, New York City, as well as Washington state issued new recommendations advising residents to wear masks indoors.

"While COVID is no longer the concern it once was, America is currently being battered by its worst flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) outbreaks in more than a decade, creating a winter 'tripledemic,'" the Mail reported.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 35,000 new flu cases, with officials comparing the winter of 2022 to the 2009 Swine Flu pandemic.

"We also encourage you to wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a briefing last week.

In Washington state, health officers and healthcare leaders wrote a public service announcement "that everyone wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask when around others in indoor spaces to protect against both acquiring and spreading these infections to others."

In New York City, officials last week advised residents to wear masks both indoors and at crowded outdoor events. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, city health officials pointed to a surge in COVID-19 cases while advising residents mask up.

While none of the orders were mandated, it presents a recommendation for businesses to require facial coverings.