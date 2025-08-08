FAA Looking to 'Supercharge' Recruitment, Retention

The FAA is looking to hire 8,900 air traffic controllers through 2028, including 2,000 in 2025, to "supercharge" recruitment and retention.

"Under President Trump's leadership, the USDOT isn't just solving today's problems. By looking ahead and planning for the future of transportation, we can ensure America remains the global aerospace leader," U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said in a statement.

"Putting the best and brightest in our towers and in the field will allow us to make flying safer, reduce delays and cancellations, and bring about a Golden Age of travel."

The FAA will also initiate a year-round hiring track for experienced controllers from the military and private industry, fill every seat at the FAA Academy and increase classroom capacity, expand the Enhanced Air Traffic – Collegiate Training Initiative, and deploy upgraded tower simulation systems at 95 facilities, the agency said in the release.

Still, hiring nearly 9,000 air traffic controllers would not solve a nationwide staffing shortage, reports The New York Times.

The FAA expects to lose almost 6,900 controllers and trainees over the next three years.