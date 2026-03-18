FAA Tightens Airspace Safety After Deadly D.C. Crash

The Federal Aviation Administration will require air traffic controllers to use radar, rather than pilot visual judgment, to separate airplanes and helicopters in some of the nation's busiest airspaces under a sweeping new safety directive announced Wednesday.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the change comes after a yearlong safety review and will apply across Class B and Class C airspace and other high-traffic terminal areas, where helicopters frequently cross flight paths of commercial aircraft.

The new general notice suspends the long-standing practice of "visual separation," in which pilots are instructed to maintain distance by sight, and instead mandates that controllers actively manage aircraft spacing using radar with defined lateral or vertical distances.

Bedford said in a statement announcing the measure that the agency identified an "overreliance on pilot 'see and avoid' operations" in congested airspace, adding, "Today, we are proactively mitigating risks before they affect the traveling public."

The policy shift follows the January 2025 midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that killed 67 people, the deadliest U.S. aviation disaster in more than two decades.

Investigators later found that air traffic control practices, including reliance on visual separation, contributed to the crash, along with systemic failures in airspace design and safety oversight.

In that incident, an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided over the Potomac River while operating in close proximity to a runway approach path.

Federal officials have since moved to tighten helicopter operations around Washington and expand safety reviews nationwide using artificial intelligence tools to identify similar risk zones.

The newly announced directive extends those efforts nationwide, requiring radar-based separation at more than 150 busy airports and other high-density airspace, according to federal officials.

"The tragedy over the Potomac one year ago revealed a startling truth: years of warning signs were missed, and the FAA needed dire reform. Since then, we've implemented numerous changes to protect the skies over our capital and keep the traveling public safe," Duffy said in a statement.

"But the job isn't done. Using innovative data analysis, the safety team at the FAA has identified the need for enhanced protocols at all airports across the National Airspace System," he added.

"The Trump Administration will continue to act decisively to keep you and your family safe when you fly."

Recent near-miss incidents underscore the risk.

In late February, an American Airlines flight on final approach in San Antonio came into conflict with a police helicopter crossing its path, forcing evasive action.

Days later, a cargo aircraft approaching Hollywood Burbank Airport encountered a helicopter on a converging course, with the helicopter again maneuvering to avoid a collision.

FAA officials said those incidents highlight the limitations of visual separation in complex environments, particularly where helicopter routes intersect with commercial flight paths.

Under the new rules, helicopter operators may face delays or rerouting when transiting busy airspace, as controllers prioritize maintaining safe distances between aircraft.

However, emergency missions, including medical evacuations and law enforcement operations, will still receive priority clearance, even if it disrupts airline traffic.

The FAA said the changes represent a fundamental shift in how mixed aircraft operations are managed and are intended to address long-standing safety concerns identified in years of near-miss data and incident reports.

The agency indicated additional reforms could follow as it continues to analyze nationwide airspace using advanced data tools.