FAA Investigating After 2 Flights Aborted Landings Due to Nearby Helicopter

The Federal Aviation Administration said it has launched an investigation after two flights aborted landings at Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday because of the presence of a U.S. military helicopter that was headed to the Pentagon.

The FAA said on Friday that air traffic control instructed Delta Air Lines Flight 1671, which had originated in Orlando, and Republic Airways Flight 5825, which had departed from Boston, to perform go-arounds at around 2:30 p.m. due to a priority air transport helicopter in the vicinity.

Following a Jan. 29 mid-air collision of an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter that killed 67 people, the FAA imposed permanent restrictions on non-essential helicopter operations around Reagan National Airport.

Delta did not immediately comment on Friday in response to a Reuters request, and Republic could not be reached immediately for comment.

The airport is located in northern Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C., and about four miles from Capitol Hill, making it popular with lawmakers, tourists, and local residents.

The FAA in March permanently closed one key route and prohibited the use of two smaller runways at the airport when helicopters conducting urgent missions are operating near the airport.

Since 2021, there have been 85 recorded events involving a potentially dangerous near-miss between a helicopter and a plane - defined as a lateral separation of less than 1,500 feet and a vertical separation of less than 200 feet, the National Transportation Safety Board said in March.

Airlines for America, a group representing American Airlines and other U.S. carriers, in March urged the FAA to permanently reduce helicopter traffic around the airport. The group called on the FAA to suspend some nearby helicopter routes with limited exceptions for essential military or medical emergencies.