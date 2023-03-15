×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: eric garcetti | india | nomination | senate | ambassador gop

Senate Advances to Vote on Garcetti as Ambassador to India

Wednesday, 15 March 2023 02:20 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's long-delayed nomination of former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India advanced in the U.S. Senate, clearing the way for a final vote on confirmation later Wednesday.

Senators voted 52-42 to limit debate, more than the simple majority needed in the 100-member Senate for the nomination to move ahead.

The vote was mostly along party lines. Three Democrats voted "no" along with most Republicans, and seven Republicans joined the majority of Democrats in voting yes.

Since January 2021, the United States has not had an ambassador to New Delhi, an important post as Washington looks to India as an essential partner in its effort to push back against China's expanding power and influence.

Biden nominated Garcetti for the post in July 2021 but he was held up partly due to questions about his handling of allegations of sexual harassment against an aide when he was mayor. Garcetti has denied wrongdoing.

Los Angeles mayor from 2013 until a term limit pushed him from office last year, Garcetti is close to Biden and co-chaired his 2020 presidential campaign.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Joe Biden's long-delayed nomination of former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India advanced in the U.S. Senate, clearing the way for a final vote on confirmation later Wednesday.
eric garcetti, india, nomination, senate, ambassador gop
182
2023-20-15
Wednesday, 15 March 2023 02:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved