Musk Launches Poll Asking If He Should Step Down as Twitter Head

Twitter CEO Musk launched a poll on the social media platform on Sunday asking whether he should step down as head of the company, adding that he would abide by the poll results.

The poll is scheduled to close around 6:20 EST on Monday although the billionaire did not give details on when he would step down if the poll results said he should.

Replying to one Twitter user's comment on a possible change in CEO, Musk said "There is no successor."

Musk told a Delaware court last month that he would reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the company.

The poll comes after Twitter's Sunday policy update, which prohibited accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media firms and content that contains links or usernames for rival platforms.

Minutes before the poll, Musk apologized and tweeted "Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes." A few hours later, Twitter started a poll asking users if the platform should have a policy preventing accounts that advertise other social media platforms on Twitter. The policy update would impact content from social media platforms like Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, along with Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post while allowing cross-content posting, Twitter support said in a tweet.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who recently invested in social media platform Nostr, replied to the Twitter support post with one word: "Why?" In a reply to another user posting about the Nostr promotion ban, Dorsey said, "doesn’t make sense."

Short video-platform TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance Ltd, was not included in the list.

Last week, Twitter disbanded its Trust and Safety Council, a volunteer group formed in 2016 to advise the social media platform on site decisions.

The policy change follows other chaotic actions at Twitter since Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, bought the social network. He fired top management and laid off about half of its workforce, while seesawing on how much to charge for subscription service Twitter Blue.

Musk also suspended the accounts of several journalists over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire's plane.

Musk reinstated the accounts after criticism from government officials, advocacy groups and several journalism organizations on Friday, with some saying the microblogging platform was jeopardizing press freedom.

As of 10 p.m. EST Sunday, about 57% of 8.5 million voters wanted Musk out.

A look at the at the roller-coaster two months at the Silicon Valley giant:

Enter Elon

Musk, the world's second-richest richest man and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, buys Twitter in late October for $44 billion after months of on-off negotiations.

"Let the good times roll," he tweets after the deal is sealed on Oct. 28. He becomes the sole director of the company after dissolving its corporate board.

'Content Moderation Council'

In one of his first moves, the self-declared free speech absolutist announces he will form a "content moderation council," in a nod to concerns that Twitter could become a free-for-all platform for disinformation and hate speech.

Monthly Charge

On Nov. 1, Musk announces the site will charge $8 per month to verify the accounts of celebrities and companies — a service that used to be free. But the Nov. 6 launch of the Twitter Blue subscription plan goes awry. Musk is forced to suspend the move after an embarrassing rash of fake accounts alarm advertisers.

Brands Step Back

Top global companies, including General Mills and Volkswagen, suspend their advertising on Twitter on Nov. 3 as they monitor the new direction the company will take.

Massive Layoffs

On Nov. 4, half of Twitter's 7,500-strong staff are made redundant, sending shockwaves through Silicon Valley.

Musk tweets that "unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day."

Regulator's 'Concern'

The chaos draws a rare warning on Nov. 10 from the Federal Trade Commission, the U.S. authority that oversees consumer safety.

"We are tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern," says an FTC spokesperson.

Ultimatum to Staff

Musk delivers an ultimatum to Twitter staff on Nov. 16, asking them to choose between being "extremely hardcore" and working long hours, or losing their jobs. He gives them a day to decide.

Large numbers of staff quit.

Trump Reinstated

Musk reinstates the account of banned former president Donald Trump after conducting a poll of users, a narrow majority of whom support the move.

A few days later, he announces an "amnesty" for all banned Twitter accounts.

'War' With Apple

On Nov. 29, Musk tweets that he is going "to war" with Apple, claiming it has threatened to oust Twitter from its App Store. After meeting with Apple boss Tim Cook, he later says the clash was a misunderstanding.

COVID-19 Controversy

In late November, Twitter says it is no longer enforcing a policy of combatting COVID-19 disinformation. Musk had fiercely opposed COVID-19 restrictions. Days later, he is rapped by the White House for calling for President Joe Biden's chief COVID-19 adviser Anthony Fauci to be prosecuted.

Ye Suspended

Musk revises his promises of unfettered free speech after Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, tweets a picture that appears to show a swastika interlaced with a Star of David. His account is suspended for "incitement to violence."

Twitter Blue Take Two

In mid-December Musk relaunches Twitter Blue. This time, Twitter conducts a review of the account before giving it the coveted blue check mark.

Journalists Suspended, Then Reinstated

On Dec. 15, Twitter suspends the accounts of more than a half-dozen journalists, including reporters from CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Musk accuses them of endangering his family through their reporting on Twitter's shutdown of an account that tracked flights of his private jet.

Media outlets criticize the move and say they are reevaluating their use of Twitter. The EU threatens to sanction the company.

Twitter users in a poll conducted by Musk back restoring the accounts.

On Dec. 17 some of the accounts are reactivated, but some remain suspended. A CNN reporter says Twitter conditioned the restoration of his ability to tweet on his removal of a post about tracking Musk's location.

The UN's human rights chief Volker Turk welcomes the reinstatement of the journalists but tweets that "serious concern" remains.

Reuters, AFP and Newsmax staffer Jack Gournel contributed.