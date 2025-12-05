EEOC Opens Claims Process for $21M Columbia Antisemitism Settlement

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said on Thursday that people who worked at Columbia University between Oct. 7, 2023, and July 23, 2025, can start filing claims to receive money from the federal agency's $21 million settlement with the Ivy League school.

"The Trump administration remains firmly focused on addressing antisemitism in all settings, including the workplace, and universities are workplaces too," stated Andrea Lucas, chair of the commission.

"Every employee deserves an environment free from harassment tied to their faith or Jewish identity," Lucas said.

The deadline to file a claim will likely be June 2026, according to the commission.

The $21 million settlement is part of a $221 million agreement the Trump administration reached with the university in July to end federal probes of Columbia's handling of Jew-hatred.

The $21 million settlement is the largest the agency has reached in almost 20 years over discrimination or harassment claims, according to the commission.

"We commend Columbia for providing a robust claims fund to remedy any antisemitism harassment experienced by its employees," Lucas stated.

