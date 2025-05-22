D.C. Woman Charged With Assault for Allegedly Spitting on Ed Martin

A woman from Washington, D.C. who allegedly spat on former interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin has been arrested and charged with violating federal law, according to Washingtonian Magazine.

According to court documents, Emily Gabriella Sommer allegedly approached Martin on May 8 while he was being interviewed live on Newsmax and "lunged" at him before spitting on his left shoulder and walking away while yelling, "You are a disgusting man. [Expletive] you, Ed Martin. My name is Emily Gabriella Sommer, and you are served."

The complaint notes that a social media account controlled by Sommer tweeted about Martin several times prior to the incident, including multiple posts that state, "That was me that spit in your face today."

Martin's nomination to serve as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia was withdrawn earlier this month. He currently works at the Justice Department as the pardon attorney and is currently undergoing an ethics investigation by the D.C. Bar's Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

During a hearing on Thursday, prosecutors sought GPS monitoring on Sommer, but the judge presiding over the case sided with Sommer's attorneys, who noted that participants in the Capitol attack faced similar charges and were not subjected to GPS monitoring.

Sommer must return to court next month for a preliminary hearing. As she left the courtroom on Thursday, Sommer reportedly said, "Your honor, I apologize for misbehaving."