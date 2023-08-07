×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: e. jean carroll | donald trump

Judge Dismisses Trump's E. Jean Carroll Defamation Claim

Judge Dismisses Trump's E. Jean Carroll Defamation Claim
(Getty Images)

Monday, 07 August 2023 12:36 PM EDT

A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed Donald Trump's defamation counterclaim against the writer E. Jean Carroll, who won a $5 million jury verdict for defamation and sexual assault against the former president in May.

Trump had sued Carroll for defamation after she said "oh yes, he did; oh yes, he did" when asked on CNN about the jury's finding that he had not raped her, but that he was liable for sexual assault.

He also objected to Carroll recounting how she had told his lawyer "he did it and you know it" shortly after the verdict was read.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said Trump's defamation claim must be dismissed because Carroll's statements were at least "substantially true," and Trump failed to show that Carroll made them with actual malice.

Trump filed his counterclaim in a second defamation lawsuit by Carroll, where she is seeking at least $10 million.

Lawyers for Trump and Carroll did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed Donald Trump's defamation counterclaim against the writer E. Jean Carroll, who won a $5 million jury verdict for defamation and sexual assault against the former president in May.
e. jean carroll, donald trump
164
2023-36-07
Monday, 07 August 2023 12:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved