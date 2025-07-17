WATCH TV LIVE

Sec. Duffy on Calif. High-Speed Rail: 'We Have to Pull the Plug'

Thursday, 17 July 2025 01:15 PM EDT

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he is confident the administration will defeat any lawsuit challenging the department's decision to rescind $4 billion in U.S. government funding for California's High-Speed Rail project.

"I wish it could have gone to California. We were supportive of the California project, but when we're 16 years in and $15 billion without a track laid, and it's going to cost over $130 billion and no funding pathway for it, no timeline to complete it, we have to pull the plug," Duffy told reporters outside the department's headquarters.

