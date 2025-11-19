WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: drug | trafficking | canada | olympian | ryan wedding | doj | ag

US Raises Reward for Capture of Olympian Ryan Wedding to $15 Million

By    |   Wednesday, 19 November 2025 01:35 PM EST

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday announced additional charges against Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic athlete accused of drug trafficking, and said the reward for his capture has been raised to $15 million.

Wedding, a snowboarder who competed for Team Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah, is accused of moving large quantities of cocaine into the United States and Canada through Colombia and Mexico.

He is alleged to have planned the killing of a witness in Colombia in 2025, along with other murders tied to drug trafficking since he was first linked to the trade in 2006. In 2015, he was charged with drug offenses in Nova Scotia and fled prosecution.

Wedding was placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list last March, and the State Department issued a $10 million reward for information that leads to his arrest or conviction, which was raised to $15 million Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference with FBI Director Kash Patel and Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Michael Duheme, Bondi said the Justice Department is charging Wedding with two additional counts of witness tampering and intimidation, money laundering and drug trafficking.

She said Wedding "controls one of the most prolific and violent drug trafficking organizations in this world" and added, "Protecting federal witnesses from retaliation is core to the department's mission. It is about individual safety, but more, it is about protecting the rule of law itself."

Patel compared Wedding to drug kingpins Pablo Escobar and Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera, known as El Chapo.

Wedding "is responsible for engineering a narco-trafficking and narco-terrorism program that we have not seen in a long time," Patel said.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday announced additional charges against Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic athlete accused of drug trafficking, and said the reward for his capture has been raised to $15 million.
drug, trafficking, canada, olympian, ryan wedding, doj, ag, pam bondi, fbi
277
2025-35-19
Wednesday, 19 November 2025 01:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved