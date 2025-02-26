Trump Threatens to Sue 'Fake Book and Stories' Authors

President Donald Trump threatened to sue writers of "fake books and stories" that are based on "anonymous sources," and suggested a new law aimed at stopping them.

Trump on Sunday slammed a new book by author Michael Wolff, calling it "a total FAKE JOB."

Trump attacked "defamatory fiction" without referencing Wolff's name or book specifically.

"As a President who is being given credit for having the Best Opening Month of any President in history, quite naturally, here come the Fake books and stories with the so-called 'anonymous,' or 'off the record,' quotes," Trump wrote Wednesday morning on Truth Social. "At some point I am going to sue some of these dishonest authors and book publishers, or even media in general, to find out whether or not these 'anonymous sources' even exist, which they largely do not.

"They are made up, defamatory fiction, and a big price should be paid for this blatant dishonesty. I'll do it as a service to our Country. Who knows, maybe we will create some NICE NEW LAW!!!"

Wolff's "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America," from Crown Publishing, was released Tuesday.

"So-called 'Author' Michael Wolff's new book is a total FAKE JOB, just like the other JUNK he wrote," Trump said Sunday on Truth Social. "He called me many times trying to set up a meeting, but I never called him back because I didn't want to give him the credibility of an interview.

"Others in the Administration were also called, they reported his calls, and likewise, did not talk to him. I assume, however, he was able to speak to a small number of people, but not meaningfully. His other books about me have been discredited, as this one will be also."

In late November, senior Trump campaign officials slammed Wolff, saying they collectively decided to rebuff his interview requests.

"A number of us have received inquiries from the disgraced author Michael Wolff, whose previous work can only be described as fiction," the Trump staffers wrote. "He is a known peddler of fake news who routinely concocts situations, conversations, and conclusions that never happened.

"As a group, we have decided not to respond to his bad faith inquiries, and we encourage others to completely disregard whatever nonsense he eventually publishes. Consider this our blanket response to whatever he writes."