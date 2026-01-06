Trump Hails Market Highs, Asks Americans to 'Pray' for Tariffs

President Donald Trump touted soaring U.S. markets in a new Truth Social post, celebrating what he called record highs across the board.

"The USA markets just hit another ALL TIME HIGH - ALL OF THEM!!!" Trump wrote Tuesday morning, crediting tariffs for the surge and calling the moment a turning point for the nation's strength.

"THANK YOU YOU MISTER TARIFF!!!" he added, underscoring a core pillar of his economic agenda – using tariffs to protect American workers, rebuild domestic manufacturing, and push back against foreign competitors.

Trump also urged Americans to "PRAY" that the Supreme Court "ALLOWS OUR COUNTRY TO CONTINUE ITS UNPRECEDENTED MARCH TOWARD UNPARALLELED GREATNESS!"

The president's post comes as investors have watched major indexes climb to fresh highs, fueled by continued confidence in U.S. economic growth and strong corporate performance.

Trump framed the milestone as proof that his America First trade policies are working, arguing that they are strengthening U.S. leverage abroad while boosting prosperity at home.

More than a negotiating tool for Trump, tariffs are a national security strategy meant to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains and keep critical industries rooted in the United States.

He also tied the record market performance to broader themes of stability and U.S. power, writing: "BOTH OUR NATIONAL AND FINANCIAL SECURITY HAVE NEVER BEEN STRONGER!"

At the same time, the president's message reflected the high stakes of a legal fight that could impact the future of his trade agenda.

Trump's sweeping tariff policies have faced challenges over presidential authority, with critics arguing that major economic actions of this scale should be explicitly authorized by Congress.

Supporters, however, counter that strong executive action is essential when the nation faces trade imbalances, economic coercion from adversaries, or threats to domestic industrial capacity.

The political impact is significant, especially as Trump continues to highlight the economy and market confidence as major indicators of American strength under his leadership.

He has repeatedly argued that Wall Street performance, job growth, and renewed manufacturing investment are directly tied to tougher trade enforcement.

Many economists note that tariffs can carry costs, including higher prices for some goods, but Trump has long maintained the trade-off is worth it to secure U.S. independence and protect working families.

The president's latest message reinforces a familiar theme: American power is rising, the markets are responding, and the courts should not stand in the way.

The nation is on an "unprecedented march," Trump said, and he wants the Supreme Court to keep it moving.