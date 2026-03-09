Trump Warns Iran It Will Be Hit 20 Times Harder If Hormuz Oil Is Disrupted

President Donald Trump warned Monday that the United States would respond with overwhelming force if Iran attempts to halt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, even as he has recently said U.S. strikes have already severely damaged Iran's military capabilities.

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far," Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social.

"Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!" Trump added.

Trump also framed U.S. protection of the strategic waterway as a benefit to countries around the world that rely heavily on Middle Eastern energy supplies.

"This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait," Trump wrote.

Reuters reported that Trump issued the warning as tensions rise over the possibility Iran could attempt to disrupt traffic through the strait, a move that could trigger major economic consequences worldwide.

The remarks come as Trump has simultaneously argued that recent U.S. military strikes have already inflicted major damage on Iran's warfighting capability and that the core objectives of the operation were nearly complete, even as he now threatens devastating retaliation if Tehran interferes with oil shipments.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, is widely considered among the most important oil transit chokepoints in the world.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration says roughly 20 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum liquids pass through the strait every day, accounting for about one-fifth of global petroleum consumption and roughly a quarter of the world's seaborne oil trade.

Major oil producers including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran rely heavily on the strait to ship crude oil to international markets, with large portions of that supply heading to Asian economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, according to the EIA.

Because such a large share of global energy flows through the narrow corridor, even the threat of disruption can send shockwaves through international energy markets.

Oil prices have already surged amid rising tensions in the region, with Brent crude climbing sharply in recent trading as traders weigh the risk of supply disruptions tied to the conflict.

Higher crude prices are already translating into higher costs for consumers in the United States.

The American Automobile Association says the national average price for gasoline has recently climbed above $3 per gallon, with prices significantly higher in some regions, reflecting the rise in global oil costs tied to instability in the Middle East.

Economists warn that any sustained disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could send crude prices dramatically higher because few alternative routes exist to move the massive volume of oil that currently passes through the narrow waterway.

Energy analysts say a prolonged closure of the strait could remove millions of barrels of oil from global markets almost overnight, potentially triggering a sharp spike in fuel prices and broader economic ripple effects worldwide.