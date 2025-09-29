WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | movies | tariffs | film industry | hollywood | foreign-made films

Trump Announces 100% Tariff on Movies Made Overseas

By    |   Monday, 29 September 2025 10:37 AM EDT

President Donald Trump on Monday announced a 100% tariff on movies made overseas, saying he was taking action because the motion picture industry has been "stolen" from the United States.

"Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby,'" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Monday morning. "California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States."

The president did not specify in his social media post when the tariff would take effect or how it would be enforced.

Trump initially threatened to hit foreign-made movies with a 100% tariff in May, arguing then that the "Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death" because other countries "are offering all sorts of incentives to draw" filmmakers and studios away from the U.S.

"This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat," he said. "It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!"

Hollywood was reportedly taken aback when Trump first flirted with the idea of the tariff in May.

"On first blush, it's shocking and would represent a virtually complete halt of production," one industry insider told CNN at the time. "But in reality, he has no jurisdiction to do this, and it's too complex to enforce."

Jay Sures, vice chairman of United Talent Agency told CNN in May that American actors and directors generally prefer to work close to home, but "the fact is, it's cheaper for Hollywood studios to pay for everyone to get on planes [and] pay for hotels because the cost of labor, lack of rebates and the ability to make things overseas is infinitely cheaper."

If Trump follows through with the threatened tariff, it would mark the first time he would be imposing a duty on what amounts to a service instead of a material good.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump on Monday announced a 100% tariff on movies made overseas, saying he was taking action because the motion picture industry has been "stolen" from the United States.
donald trump, movies, tariffs, film industry, hollywood, foreign-made films
347
2025-37-29
Monday, 29 September 2025 10:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved