Trump Endorses Sen. John Barrasso for Senate GOP Whip

Former President Donald Trump has announced his "complete and total endorsement" of Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., in his bid to become Senate Republican whip.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced last month he intends to step down from his leadership post at the end of the year, prompting several high-ranking members of the GOP to put themselves forward as possible replacements.

Barrasso, the current chair of the Senate GOP Conference, declined to seek McConnell's seat and instead is seeking to replace Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., as GOP whip. Thune announced last week he has filed to run to replace McConnell as Senate GOP leader.

"John Barrasso is a fantastic senator for the incredible people of Wyoming," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "He is running to be the next Republican Whip for the Senate Republican Conference, a very important job, to ensure we pass and enact strong legislation that puts America First.

"I know John very well — he will never let you down. John Barrasso has my complete and total endorsement!"

Barrasso said last week he has "gotten the support of every member" of the Senate Republican conference in his bid for GOP whip.

"They've seen the job that I've done as chairman of the policy committee, they've seen the job that I've done now for the last six years as the chairman of the conference in terms of making sure the information they got was credible, reliable, accurate, timely, things that they could use to be successful at home and successful in D.C.," he said, adding, "overwhelmingly, I've gotten the support of every member."