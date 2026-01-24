Trump Adds More States to His Winter Storm Emergency Aid Declaration

Almost 10,000 weekend flights were canceled and about 140 million people were under winter storm warnings Saturday as a sprawling system spread hazardous snow and ice across much of the United States, prompting President Donald Trump to approve emergency declarations for South Carolina and Virginia.

"I have approved Emergency Declarations for the Historic Winter Storms headed to the Great State of South Carolina and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

"With the help of FEMA and our State partners, we will keep everyone safe, and make sure both States have the support they need.

"We will continue to monitor, and stay in touch with all States in the path of this storm. Stay Safe, and Stay Warm!" President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday morning.

President Trump updated his earlier post as follows:

"I have just approved Emergency Declarations for Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, and West Virginia.

"We are working closely with FEMA, Governors, and State Emergency Management teams to ensure the safety of everybody. Stay Safe, and Stay Warm!"

The storm was described as stretching from the Southwest into the Northeast and New England, with heavy snow, ice and worsening travel conditions expected through the weekend.

The system was dumping snow across parts of Kansas and Oklahoma while hitting North and East Texas and Arkansas with freezing rain and sleet.

The Associated Press, citing FlightAware, reported more than 3,600 flights were canceled Saturday and more than 6,200 were called off for Sunday.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Jan. 21 in Executive Order 2026-02, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

McMaster also requested a federal emergency disaster declaration from Trump for the Jan. 24-26 storm period, the governor's office said Friday.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger declared a state of emergency Jan. 22 ahead of winter weather expected to begin Saturday and last into Monday morning, her office said. Trump approved federal disaster assistance for Virginia on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the federal government placed nearly 30 search-and-rescue teams on standby and prepositioned supplies.

Eighteen states and Washington, D.C., had already declared states of emergency, including Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey.

Currently, snow is falling in Kansas and Oklahoma, while North and East Texas, as well as Arkansas, are experiencing freezing rain and sleet.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.