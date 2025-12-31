Trump: Tariffs Lead to 'World Record' US Investment Boom

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States has set a "world record" for investment flowing into a single country, crediting tariffs and domestic manufacturing incentives for an unprecedented surge in new factories and business expansion.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that investment into the U.S. now exceeds that of China by "trillions of dollars," arguing that tariffs have reshaped corporate decision-making by encouraging companies to build and produce domestically.

"The United States has set a World Record on investments being made into a Country, and it is Trillions of Dollars more than number two, China," Trump wrote. "This is singularly because of TARIFFS, and the fact that if you make your product in the U.S., there ARE NO TARIFFS. Hence, factories and businesses are being built all over our Country — At a level never seen before. Congrats to the USA on this incredible achievement!!!"

Trump's comments came as new data showed the U.S. attracting a dominant share of global investment flows, particularly from state-owned institutions.

Reuters reported Wednesday that the U.S. drew roughly half of all state-owned investment worldwide in 2025, as sovereign wealth fund assets reached a record $60 trillion globally.

Those investments include capital from sovereign wealth funds, public pension systems, and central banks, with the U.S. favored for large-scale projects tied to technology, energy infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and data centers.

Although the data tracked only state-owned investment — not total global investment — they underscore the U.S.' position as the leading destination for institutional capital.

Trump has repeatedly argued that tariffs are a central driver of that momentum, framing them as leverage that penalizes offshore production while rewarding companies that manufacture inside the U.S.

Tariffs apply to imported goods, meaning companies that produce domestically avoid those costs altogether, a point Trump highlighted in his post.

The president has also pointed to a wave of announced private-sector investment commitments since the start of his second term, particularly in manufacturing, energy and advanced technology.

Some of those commitments run into the trillions of dollars when combined, though economists noted that announced investments do not always translate into immediate or fully realized spending.

There is no official global benchmark certifying "world records" for total investment into a single country, and international investment data are tracked across multiple categories, including foreign direct investment, portfolio investment, and state-owned capital flows.

Still, the broader trend shows capital increasingly favoring the U.S. amid geopolitical uncertainty, supply-chain restructuring and efforts by companies to reduce exposure to China.

Trump has framed that shift as validation of his trade and economic policies, arguing that tariffs have accelerated reshoring and domestic expansion.

"Congrats to the USA on this incredible achievement!!!" Trump concluded.