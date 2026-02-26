WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | ballroom | white house | lawsuit | preservationists

Judge Allows Trump's White House Ballroom Project

Thursday, 26 February 2026 12:56 PM EST

A federal judge on Thursday rejected a preservationist group's request to block the Trump administration from continuing construction of a $400 million ballroom where it demolished the East Wing of the White House.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled that The National Trust for Historic Preservation was unlikely to succeed on the merits of its bid to temporarily halt President Donald Trump's project.

Leon said the group has a better chance of success if it amended its lawsuit.

"Unfortunately, because both sides initially focused on the President's constitutional authority to destruct and construct the East Wing of the White House, Plaintiff didn't bring the necessary cause of action to test the statutory authority the President claims is the basis to do this construction project without the blessing of Congress and with private funds," he wrote.

The privately funded group sued for an order pausing the ballroom project until it undergoes multiple independent reviews and wins approval from Congress.

The White House announced the ballroom project over the summer. By late October, Trump had demolished the East Wing to make way for a ballroom that he said will fit 999 people. The White House said private donations, including from Trump, will pay for the planned construction of a 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

Trump proceeded with the project before seeking input from a pair of federal review panels, the National Capital Planning Commission and the Commission of Fine Arts.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


