×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | aileen cannon | classified documents | protective order

Judge Issues Protective Order on Classified Evidence in Trump Documents Case

Judge Issues Protective Order on Classified Evidence in Trump Documents Case
(Getty Images)

Wednesday, 13 September 2023 10:55 AM EDT

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon has issued a protective order governing classified evidence in the case involving former U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents after he left office in 2021, according to a court filing Wednesday.

The order requires Trump and his lawyers to review and discuss all classified evidence in a so-called sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF.

Trump had previously opposed that condition, saying he should be able to review the troves of secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon has issued a protective order governing classified evidence in the case involving former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents after he left office in 2021, according to a court filing Wednesday.
donald trump, aileen cannon, classified documents, protective order
88
2023-55-13
Wednesday, 13 September 2023 10:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved