DOJ Sues 6 States for Not Providing Voter Registrations

The Department of Justice on Thursday announced it is suing six states for failure to provide voter registration data.

"Clean voter rolls are the foundation of free and fair elections," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a press release Thursday.

"Every state has a responsibility to ensure that voter registration records are accurate, accessible, and secure — states that don't fulfill that obligation will see this Department of Justice in court."

The suits, filed in federal courts in California, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania, seek to force elections officials to provide all voter information contained in their registration rolls, including names, birth dates, driver's license numbers, and partial Social Security numbers.

The DOJ already sued Oregon and Maine for failing to provide information on procedures for maintaining their voter lists and copies of statewide voter registration rolls.

Some states — such as Michigan — have declined or demurred on voter registration data requests, citing their own state laws or the Justice Department's failure to fulfill federal Privacy Act obligations.