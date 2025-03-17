DOJ Launches Task Force to Prosecute Oct. 7 Perpetrators

The Department of Justice on Monday said it has formed a task force that will seek justice for the victims of Iranian-backed Hamas' terrorist attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which led to the massacre of approximately 1,200 Israeli civilians, with more than 200 others being taken hostage.

The initiative, dubbed Joint Task Force October 7, also will address the ongoing threat posed by Hamas and any of its affiliates, the DOJ said in a news release. There were 47 U.S. citizens who were killed during Hamas' attack, and eight were among the roughly 250 that were taken hostage to the Gaza Strip.

Hamas is believed to still be holding one American hostage, Edan Alexander, who grew up in New Jersey and volunteered to serve in Israel's military, and the bodies of four others believed to be dead: Itay Chen, 19; Omer Neutra, 21; Judith Weinstein, 70; and her husband, Gadi Haggai, 72.

"The barbaric Hamas terrorists will not win — and there will be consequences," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said. "As attorney general, I have had the solemn honor of meeting with several families of U.S. citizens whose loved ones were kidnapped by Hamas on that dark day."

"This task force will strengthen the department's resolve to achieve justice for these families and their loved ones as we continue to fight antisemitism in all its forms."

The DOJ said the task force, which Bondi created on her first day in office, will focus on "targeting, charging and securing for prosecution in the United States the direct perpetrators of the Oct. 7 attack." It also will be responsible for pending charges against Hamas leadership relating to the attack and other acts of terrorism "and to bring those criminals to the United States to face justice for their reprehensible role in these atrocities."

It also will investigate acts of terrorism and civil rights violations by individuals and entities providing support and financing to Hamas, related Iranian proxies and their affiliates, as well as acts of antisemitism by such groups.

The DOJ said the task force will be led by a senior counterterrorism prosecutor from the Justice Department's National Security Division. A senior FBI special agent will command the task force, and an FBI intelligence analyst will be the deputy commander.

It also will include trial attorneys from the NSD, the Civil Rights Division, the Criminal Division's Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section, and assistant U.S. attorneys from the Eastern District of Virginia, with additional support from the department's Office of International Affairs.

The FBI will coordinate with other law enforcement and intelligence agencies on task force activities, as well as foreign counterparts through the FBI's legal attaché office in Israel. FBI agents also will be embedded with Israel's National Bureau of Counter Terror Financing.

"The FBI is committed to establishing the Joint Task Force October 7 to continue the FBI's investigative and victim assistance efforts related to the horrific acts of terror committed by Hamas," FBI Director Kash Patel said in the news release. "Working with our federal and international partners, this task force is a collaborative initiative between agencies, and together we will work to accomplish our vital counterterrorism mission."