DOJ Cancels Hundreds of Grants for Police, Crime Victims

The Justice Department has canceled hundreds of ongoing grants that funded everything from services for mental health care for police officers to support programs for victims of crime and sexual assault, according to internal records and four people familiar with the matter.

At least 365 grants from the Office of Justice Programs, the department's largest grant-making arm, were terminated late on Tuesday, said two of the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss details that have not been made public.

In fiscal year 2023, that office collectively awarded $4.4 billion in funding, according to the Justice Department's website.

Among the programs that are being targeted include grants that supported transgender victims of crime, hotlines used by crime victims, human trafficking grants awarded to organizations that work with immigrants and refugees, programs to curb juvenile delinquency and safeguard incarcerated youth, and funding to help state-run hate crime reporting, according to a partial list of terminated grants seen by Reuters.

Justice Department grants typically run for three years. It is not unusual for a new administration to award different sorts of grants reflecting its priorities, but it is unusual for the department to cut off funding on previously awarded grants that support ongoing programs.

In an email sent to Office of Justice Programs staff on Tuesday, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Maureen Henneberg said that canceled grants "no longer support the department's priorities."

She added that the new funding priorities will focus on "certain law enforcement operations, combating violent crime, protecting American children, supporting American victims of trafficking and sexual assault, and promoting coordination of law enforcement efforts at all levels of government."

A Justice Department spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reuters could not immediately determine a total dollar value for the canceled grants, though records indicate the cuts at a minimum total millions of dollars.

Some of the grants that were terminated are not funded by taxpayers, and instead are paid for through fines and penalties collected by the government from convicted felons.

Many Justice Department employees who work on managing and awarding the grants did not learn about the cancellations until the grantees were notified on Tuesday, the people said.

The department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, a separate grant-making office, has so far not been hit, one person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear whether the Office of Violence Against Women, a third separate Justice Department grant-making office, was affected.

Justice Department leadership is mulling whether to merge all of the grant-making offices into the Office of Justice Programs, to follow President Donald Trump's executive order to cut costs.