Antifa Cell Members Convicted in ICE Center Ambush

A federal jury in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday convicted nine defendants in an antifa ambush attack last year on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility, during which a police officer was shot and wounded.

Benjamin Song, who prosecutors said was the group's ringleader, was found guilty of attempted murder and multiple firearms offenses tied to a July 4, 2025, anti-deportation protest that turned violent at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas.

Song and seven co-defendants were convicted of rioting, explosives-related charges, and providing material support to terrorists. A ninth defendant, Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada, who was not at the protest, was convicted of concealing evidence.

Prosecutors said the case was the first U.S. terrorism prosecution against accused supporters of antifa, a group President Donald Trump in September labeled a domestic terrorist organization.

"Today's verdict on terrorism charges will not be the last as the Trump administration systematically dismantles antifa and finally halts their violence on America's streets," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

The nine defendants found guilty were Song, Autumn Hill, Zachary Evetts, Savanna Batten, Meagan Morris, Maricela Rueda, Elizabeth Soto, Ines Soto, and Sanchez-Estrada.

Seven others pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorists and face up to 15 years in federal prison: Nathan Baumann, Joy Gibson, Rebecca Morgan, Seth Sikes, Susan Kent, Lynette Sharp, and John Thomas.

The Justice Department said evidence at trial showed most members of the antifa cell involved in the Prairieland attack looked to Song as a leader.

Prosecutors said Song acquired firearms that he distributed to co-defendants and that he recruited members at gun ranges and combat sessions, as well as from ideologically aligned groups.

For example, defendants Ines Soto, Elizabeth Soto, and Batten were part of a group that created and distributed insurrectionary materials called "zines," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said 11 guns were ultimately recovered, some from cars or backpacks. That included three AR-15-style rifles at or near the scene, court records showed.

Authorities also recovered body armor, magazines, and a flag reading "fight oligarchy" and "resist fascism." Some of the accused carried first-aid kits and handheld radios, prosecutors said.

Song faces a minimum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life.

Hill, Evetts, Morris, Rueda, Batten, Elizabeth Soto, and Ines Soto each face a minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of 60 years.

Sanchez-Estrada faces a maximum penalty of 40 years.

The DOJ said all 16 defendants will be sentenced later this year by U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump appointee.

"Today's verdict shows the FBI remains committed to identifying, locating, and dismantling antifa and its funding networks across the country," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement.

"Acts of violence against our law enforcement partners will not be tolerated, and we continue our work to protect communities across the country from domestic terrorism."