US Military Leaves Contract Dogs Behind in Afghanistan

An animal rights group has criticized the Biden administration after the U.S. military allegedly left its contract dogs behind in Afghanistan before exiting Kabul, the New York Post reported.

"I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies," American Humane President and CEO Robin Ganzert said in a statement.

"These brave dogs do the same dangerous, lifesaving work as our military working dogs, and deserved a far better fate than the one to which they have been condemned," she wrote.

"This senseless fate is made all the more tragic, as American Humane stands ready to not only help transport these contract K-9 soldiers to U.S. soil but also to provide for their lifetime medical care," Ganzert wrote.

She said her organization "has worked hand-in-hand with the military for more than 100 years to rescue military animals," adding that the group "brings home retired military working dogs and pairs veterans with life-saving service dogs."

Ganzert added, "it sickens us to sit idly by and watch these brave dogs who valiantly served our country be put to death or worse.

"In order to prevent this tragedy from occurring, these K-9's should be loaded into whatever cargo space remains and flown to safety," she said.

"We call on Congress to take action to classify contract working dogs on the same level as military working dogs. Failure to do anything less, is a failure of humanity and a condemnation of us all," she wrote in the statement.

The U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 31. The Taliban took control of the airport and celebrated its victory after the 20-year war and occupation ended.