WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: doe | george mason | civil rights

Education Dept. Finds George Mason Univ. Violated Civil Rights Act

By    |   Saturday, 23 August 2025 07:07 PM EDT

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights ruled Friday that George Mason University violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by using race in hiring and promotion decisions under its DEI policies.

The department has given GMU 10 days to accept a resolution agreement requiring the school to eliminate racial preferences, revise policies, and issue an apology from President Gregory Washington — or risk loss of federal funding.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said the Trump-McMahon administration "will not allow racially exclusionary practices" in higher education.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights ruled Friday that George Mason University violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by using race in hiring and promotion decisions under its DEI policies.
doe, george mason, civil rights
91
2025-07-23
Saturday, 23 August 2025 07:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved