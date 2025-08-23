Education Dept. Finds George Mason Univ. Violated Civil Rights Act

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights ruled Friday that George Mason University violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by using race in hiring and promotion decisions under its DEI policies.

The department has given GMU 10 days to accept a resolution agreement requiring the school to eliminate racial preferences, revise policies, and issue an apology from President Gregory Washington — or risk loss of federal funding.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said the Trump-McMahon administration "will not allow racially exclusionary practices" in higher education.