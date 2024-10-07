House Democrats' Campaign Arm Connects Republicans to Project 2025

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has paid for billboard ads focusing on Project 2025 and its policy proposals, placing the displays in more than two dozen districts, reports Axios.

Additionally, the House Democrats' campaign arm is urging lawmakers to focus on the political initiative published by the conservative Heritage Foundation.

"This is a Republican party that wants to take away — and tell you — what you can learn," Democratic Nebraska congressional candidate Tony Vargas told CBS News. "They want to tell you what you can and cannot do with your body. They're inserting themselves between women's health care decisions."

The billboard ads are set to run in 26 House districts and go after Project 2025's calls to restrict abortion access and government-sponsored health care, referring to it as "House Republicans' Project 2025."

Former President Donald Trump insists he has nothing to do with Project 2025 and has distanced himself from the playbook.

“When you see them talking about Project 2025, remember, Kamala is lying,” Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social.