DNC Raises Money Opposing Maduro's Arrest

The Democratic National Committee launched a fundraising campaign criticizing the Trump administration's arrest of deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, arguing the action was unconstitutional and warning of long-term U.S. involvement in South America.

The fundraising appeal was sent after President Donald Trump announced on Saturday the arrest of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, following years of criminal charges tied to narcotics trafficking and weapons offenses.

"Another day, another unconstitutional war from Trump, who thinks the Constitution is a suggestion," the DNC wrote in an email circulated to supporters, according to Townhall.

"Congress has war powers, but Republican cowards are hiding under their desks while Trump orders an unauthorized attack against Venezuela."

The email framed the arrest as a violation of congressional authority and urged donors to support Democrat candidates as a restraint on the actions of the administration.

"The most important thing we can do is elect more Democrats who will check this administration's power," the message said.

DNC Chairman Ken Martin also released a statement condemning the administration's actions and accusing Trump of abandoning constitutional limits.

"Trump promised peace, but has delivered war," Martin said. "For months, the Trump administration has escalated conflict in Venezuela with unconstitutional and illegal strikes, and lied to the American people."

Martin argued the arrest commits the U.S. to an extended role in Venezuela and shifts the stated justification away from counter-narcotics enforcement.

"Today, Trump finally said the quiet part out loud," Martin said.

"The justification for this war isn't about stemming the flow of drugs. This is about regime change."

Martin further accused the administration of acting without a clear endpoint or authorization from Congress.

"This is the worst kind of betrayal from Trump," Martin said. "He committed the United States to an uncertain role in South America with an indeterminate timeline."

The Trump administration has defended the arrest as part of a long-running law enforcement case against Maduro, who has been charged in U.S. courts with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons-related offenses.

The U.S. previously announced up to a $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest or conviction.

Federal prosecutors have alleged that Maduro played a central role in the Cartel of the Suns, an international drug trafficking network accused of moving large quantities of cocaine into the U.S. over several years.

Maduro has remained in power through multiple disputed elections that U.S. officials have described as illegitimate.

The administration has not indicated how long U.S. involvement in Venezuela will last, while Democrat leaders have said the arrest raises constitutional and policy concerns that warrant congressional scrutiny.

Maduro appeared in a U.S. federal court on Monday to face the narco-terrorism charges against him.

He and his wife made a brief appearance — both pleading not guilty — in what is expected to initiate an extended legal dispute over whether Maduro can be tried in the U.S.