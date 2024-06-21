Joe diGenova to Newsmax: Strong SCOTUS Gun Decision

Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova told Newsmax on Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court made "a sound decision" regarding gun possession.

Earlier on Friday, the court upheld a federal law that makes it a crime for people under domestic violence restraining orders to have guns. The ruling overturned a lower court's decision striking down a 1994 case as a violation of the Second Amendment.

While diGenova said lone dissenter Clarence Thomas had "a very well-defined position," he felt the other eight justices made a "reasonable decision" trying to figure out how to interpret the law.

DiGenova was joined by former federal prosecutor Doug Burns, who agreed that the court made the right decision, noting that people "have an opportunity to appear and defend on [the restraining order], so that makes it a little better," he said during an appearance on "Prime News."

"The person is entitled to a hearing to get the gun back. So there is recourse here. This is not like the usual domestic relations things. There is opportunity here to get the gun back. And, again, Chief Justice [John] Roberts understood that this is a temporary restraining order," diGenova added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com