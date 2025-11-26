DHS Defends Chaotic ICE Operation in St. Paul

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday issued a statement defending an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in St. Paul, Minnesota, that led to law enforcement using chemical irritants and less-lethal munitions on protesters.

Federal agents took at least two people into custody Tuesday in St. Paul during an operation on Rose Avenue East that quickly drew protesters and escalated into clashes with law enforcement.

Video from the area showed officers in gas masks firing less-lethal munitions and chemical irritants at demonstrators after the protest crowd pushed against the perimeter. Sponge rounds and pepper balls were later found on the ground.

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said his officers responded only after federal agents requested help, adding that protesters had pulled down the perimeter and reportedly carried rocks and sticks.

Henry also said a vehicle, possibly with an agent inside, had been hit. He maintained that St. Paul officers did not violate the city's ban on participating in immigration enforcement or assisting ICE with immigration operations.

A spokesperson for DHS defended the operation in a statement on Wednesday:

"On November 25, ICE arrested Victor Molina Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras who was previously removed from the country. This criminal's rap sheet includes domestic abuse and disorderly conduct. He chose to commit a felony by illegally re-entering the U.S.

"During the arrest, a U.S. citizen weaponized their vehicle and rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle. The attacker fled on foot, but was later apprehended by law enforcement. A large amount of rioters showed up and our officers called in back up to help secure the scene.

"Rioters continued to ignore law enforcement commands and aggressively advanced on law enforcement. ICE used their training and deployed crowd control measures for the safety of the public and law enforcement.

"Our officers are facing a 1,150% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, abusers, and gang members. Secretary Noem's message to the rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."