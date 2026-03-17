Democrats Send New DHS Counteroffer

Congressional Democrats have sent a new counteroffer to the White House aimed at reopening the Department of Homeland Security, according to CNBC.

The department has been shut down since Feb. 14, as Democrats seek changes to federal immigration enforcement in exchange for restoring funding.

Negotiations between Democrats and the White House have continued for more than a month without an agreement.

An unnamed source told the outlet the latest Democratic proposal was sent late Monday. Details about the proposal were not provided.

A White House representative, also speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the administration has received the counteroffer and is reviewing it.

The new DHS shutdown has had less impact than last year's government shutdown, as many DHS functions are classified as essential and continue to operate.

At airports, some Transportation Security Administration agents have left their positions or called out rather than continue working without pay.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., was reportedly preparing an effort to force a vote on legislation to reopen most of DHS without funding two immigration enforcement agencies at the center of the dispute.

A similar approach has already faced resistance in Congress.

Senate Democrats attempted last week to pass legislation funding agencies such as the TSA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency while excluding Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, but the proposal was blocked by Senate Republicans.

Jeffries told fellow Democrats in a Monday letter that party leaders plan to introduce a discharge petition to bring the measure to the House floor.