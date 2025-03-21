FCC's Carr Threatens to Block Mergers, Acquisition Proposals if DEI Involved

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is threatening to block mergers and acquisition proposals from companies with diversity, equity, and inclusion plans, reports Bloomberg.

"Any businesses that are looking for FCC approval, I would encourage them to get busy ending any sort of their invidious forms of DEI discrimination," Carr told the news outlet Friday.

President Donald Trump says DEI initiatives are discriminatory and has banned DEI programs administered by federal agencies and government contractors.

Carr in February opened an investigation into DEI programs at Verizon and Comcast. His move to block M&A could threaten major deals in the communications sector, including Paramount Global's merger with Skydance Media and Verizon's acquisition of Frontier Communications, per Bloomberg.

"We can only under the statute move forward and approve a transaction if we find that doing so serves the public interest," Carr said.

"If there's businesses out there that are still promoting invidious forms of DEI discrimination, I really don’t see a path forward where the FCC could reach the conclusion that approving the transaction is going to be in the public interest."