×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: deblasio | tickertapeparade | essentialworkers

De Blasio: Heat Advisory to Scale Down Event Honoring Essential Workers

De Blasio: Heat Advisory to Scale Down Event Honoring Essential Workers
Medical workers from New York City in Houston, Texas, at the height of that city's COVID surge in 2020. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 06 July 2021 04:58 PM

The closing ceremony of New York City’s ticker tape parade honoring essential workers on Wednesday will be “stripped down” due to the city being under a heat advisory, New York Mayo Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. in Battery Park, with thousands marching up Broadway to City Hall. The event will finish with a planned ceremony at the end of the Canyon of Heroes route, de Blasio said, but will now include fewer people than originally planned, as the real-feel high forecast is expected to reach 105 degrees.

As a precaution against the heat, the city will also add cooling and water stations along the parade route, the mayor added.

Despite the smaller scale, de Blasio insisted that  the event will be “memorable” and a “major celebration.”

“We’ve got a lot to celebrate and a lot of people to celebrate,” he said. “This is going to be memorable, this is going to be a parade for everyday people, for working people who made a difference for this city.”

This will be the city’s first ticker tape parade in nearly two years, with Sandra Lindsay, a Queens critical care nurse and the first American to receive Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in December, serving as the event’s Grand Marshal, according to NBC New York.

Last year, during the worst of the pandemic, de Blasio had vowed to honor the city’s essential workers who were putting their lives on the line once the coronavirus safety restrictions were lifted, the New York Post reported.

Last month the mayor announced July 7 as the date for the parade.

During the press conference on Tuesday, de Blasio emphasized that “Without these folks, New York City wouldn't have made it through. It's as simple as that," NBC New York reported.

"This was the biggest crisis in the history of New York City.” the mayor said. “These are the folks who were the heroes. They're everyday working people. They often don't get the accolades they deserve. Here, we're treating them like, you know, the generals of wars and the astronauts and the champions in different sports."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The closing ceremony of New York City's ticker tape parade honoring essential workers on Wednesday will be "stripped down" due to the city being under a heat advisory...
deblasio, tickertapeparade, essentialworkers
361
2021-58-06
Tuesday, 06 July 2021 04:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved