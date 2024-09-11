Fox News Proposes Second Presidential Debate in October

Fox News said it proposed to hold a second presidential debate in October, adding it ‍sent letters to the campaigns for both Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump before Tuesday night's debate.

The Harris presidential campaign is now saying it is interested in doing another debate, after months of rejected Trump's calls for more than one.

Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita issued a brief statement to the Post in support of a second debate.

"Of course, they need cleanup," he said,

It would be in addition to the Oct. 1 vice presidential debate between Republican Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz.

Newsmax's Mark Swanson contributed to this report.