WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: dc | ambush | national guard | attack

Father of Ambushed Soldier in D.C.: 'Recovery' Unlikely

By    |   Thursday, 27 November 2025 02:44 PM EST

The father of West Virginia National Guard soldier Sarah Beckstrom, one of the troops ambushed in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, said his daughter was unlikely to recover.

Gary Beckstrom told The New York Times by phone, "I'm holding her hand right now. She has a mortal wound. It's not going to be a recovery."

The Times reported that Gary Beckstrom declined to comment further.

Twenty-year-old Sarah Beckstrom and 24-year-old fellow Guardsman Andrew Wolfe were gravely wounded in the attack. Both underwent emergency surgery and remain in critical condition.

Beckstrom volunteered to serve on that duty shift so other Guard members could be with their families for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The gunman who shot and critically wounded the two soldiers is an Afghan national who entered the U.S. during former President Joe Biden's administration.

Investigators say he drove about 2,700 miles from his residence north of Seattle to the nation's capital to carry out the attack.

The gunman has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakamal, 29, who investigators said waited for the two soldiers before launching the ambush with a handgun.

Federal records show Lakamal came to the United States after the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal and had served in Kandahar alongside American forces.

President Donald Trump called the attack "a crime against our entire nation."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The father of West Virginia National Guard soldier Sarah Beckstrom, one of the troops ambushed in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, said his daughter was unlikely to recover.
dc, ambush, national guard, attack
213
2025-44-27
Thursday, 27 November 2025 02:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved