Fmr N.Y. Gov. Paterson, Stepson Hurt in NYC 'Gang Assault'

Former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson were attacked Friday night in New York City, CBS News reported.

The incident happened on Manhattan's Upper East Side, prior to 9 p.m., according to the New York Police Department.

The alleged "gang assault: occurred following a verbal confrontation Paterson, 70, and his stepson, 20, had with the group.

It was unclear from initial reports what triggered the confrontation, yet the injuries sustained were enough for Paterson and his stepson to spend a night at the hospital. When police arrived, they found Peterson suffering from head pain and his stepson with facial injuries.

"Governor Paterson and his stepson, Anthony, were sent home early this morning," a spokesperson said in a statement. "The Governor's only request is that people refrain from attempting to use an unfortunate act of violence for their own personal or political gain.

"He and his wife, Mary, are thankful for the quick response time from the police and the outpouring of support they have received from people across all spectrums. Governor Paterson's main concern today is Kodai Senga and the New York Mets, but we will provide any additional updates as necessary."

A spokesperson for Paterson said the pair were attacked while "taking a walk around the block near their home by some individuals that had a previous interaction with his stepson."

Peterson served as governor from 2008 to 2010, stepping into the role after former governor Eliot Spitzer resigned following a prostitution scandal.

No arrests have been made in the alleged assault, and an investigation is ongoing.