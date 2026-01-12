Fmr FBI Deputy Dir. Bongino's Podcast to Return Feb. 2

Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino will relaunch his podcast on Feb. 2.

"It's been a busy year," Bongino said in a post on X. "So much to talk about when I return to the podcast, live on Rumble, on February 2nd at 10a ET."

Bongino left the FBI in early January, less than a year into his role.

He spoke publicly about the personal toll of the job during a May appearance on Fox, saying he had sacrificed a lot to take the position.

"I gave up everything for this," he said, citing the long hours both he and FBI Director Kash Patel work.

"I stare at these four walls all day in D.C., by myself, divorced from my wife — not divorced, but I mean separated — and it's hard. I mean, we love each other, and it's hard to be apart," he added.

His show will air on Westwood One and Rumble and run from 10 a.m. to noon on weekdays.

"The new version of The Dan Bongino Show will expand on its legacy with a renewed focus on Washington insights, behind-the-scenes details from his time in government, and a message of hope and resilience in the conservative moment," the show said in a press release.

The FBI tapped Christopher Raia, currently the head of the FBI's New York Field Office, to replace Bongino.