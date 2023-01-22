Damar Hamlin Makes Pregame Visit to Bills

Preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional playoff Sunday, the Buffalo Bills got a pregame pick-me-up from their teammate, Damar Hamlin.

The Bills' Twitter account posted a video of Hamlin riding in a utility vehicle and being driven to the door of the locker room at Highmark Stadium in snowy Orchard Park, N.Y.

It was against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 that Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field, where trainers and medical staff saved his life. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit and stayed there one week, discharged to continue his recovery in Buffalo.

Since the incident, the team, the Buffalo community, the NFL and the nation have cheered for Hamlin's recovery. A GoFundMe page to support his Chasing M's Foundation, a charity for children, has raised nearly $9 million.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said last week that Hamlin been to the team facility "almost daily" and was taking his return to daily activities "one baby step at a time."

Hamlin, 24, was a sixth-round draft pick of the Bills in 2021.

