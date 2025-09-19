Teenage Cyberthief Bilked $115M in Ransom From Victims

A federal complaint unsealed in New Jersey charges Thalha Jubair, 19, a U.K. national, with conspiring to commit computer fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering tied to more than 120 cyber-intrusions and extortion schemes. Prosecutors allege victims, including at least 47 U.S. entities, sent over $115 million in ransom payments.

Jubair, also known as "EarthtoStar" and "@autistic," allegedly worked with the cybercriminal group known as Scattered Spider. Using social engineering, the conspirators gained access to company networks, stole and encrypted data, and demanded ransom payments to prevent disclosure. Authorities say Jubair also laundered funds from these schemes, including moving $8.4 million in cryptocurrency, while law enforcement seized a server holding $36 million in illicit assets.

Department of Justice investigators highlighted the scope and disruption caused, including attacks on U.S. critical infrastructure and the federal court system. Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew Galeotti said the charges reflect the Justice Department's commitment to countering ransomware actors. Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba added that Jubair went to "great and sophisticated lengths" to remain anonymous but was ultimately exposed through international cooperation.

FBI leaders emphasized that no cybercriminal is beyond reach, citing partnerships with the U.K.'s National Crime Agency, West Midlands Police, and the City of London Police. Jubair now faces charges carrying a maximum penalty of 95 years in prison.

He was arrested in London on Tuesday, along with another suspect, tied to a separate U.K. critical infrastructure case.