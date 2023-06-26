Hybrid Work Schedules Pose Cyber Threat

For businesses, it is crucial to stay vigilant and take proactive measures to protect against cyber threats, especially in the era of hybrid work. The convenience of working from the beach may seem like a dream come true, but it can quickly turn into a nightmare for corporations if they become victims of a cyberattack.

As the summer sun shines upon us, it's important to remember that cyber threats don't take vacations. They remain persistent and pose a significant risk to organizations.

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the bad actors are becoming bolder and smarter. They exploit vulnerabilities and target organizations across the globe. With a serious shortage of cybersecurity experts potentially costing companies hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a Federal Government Cyber Workforce report, now is the time for companies to take proactive measures.

Jim Sullivan, the CEO of NWN Carousel, a cloud communications service provider catering to 5,000 organizations and their hybrid work technology requirements, acknowledged the multitude of challenges associated with securing a hybrid work environment.

"The unique nature of the hybrid work setup introduces several challenges when it comes to ensuring robust security measures,” said Sullivan. "Customers expect a seamless, consumer-grade experience to enable them to work from anywhere."

However, it's not just small institutions that are at risk. Even large corporations are susceptible to cyberattacks.

A prime example is the breach on the food giant Dole earlier this year, which resulted in the temporary shutdown of plants and suspension of shipments to supermarkets. Dole said the ransomware attack cost $10.5 million in direct costs.

Therefore, it is crucial for businesses, regardless of their size, to prioritize cybersecurity and maintain an elevated state of alertness. To mitigate the risk of cyberattacks, here are some recommendations:

Implement robust cybersecurity measures, including firewalls, encryption, and secure authentication protocols.

Regularly update and patch all software and operating systems to address vulnerabilities.

Conduct comprehensive employee training programs to raise awareness about phishing, social engineering, and other common attack vectors.

“By taking these proactive steps, businesses can enhance their defenses and reduce the likelihood of falling victim to cyber threats. With more than half of the current workforce reaping the benefits of a flexible hybrid work scenario, we must strike a balance between productivity and securing sensitive data critical to the integrity of business operations,” explained Sullivan.