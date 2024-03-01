×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cvs | walgreens | mifepristone

CVS, Walgreens to Start Dispensing Abortion Pill This Month

CVS, Walgreens to Start Dispensing Abortion Pill This Month
(Getty Images)

Friday, 01 March 2024 12:56 PM EST

CVS and Walgreens, the two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, will start selling abortion pill mifepristone at their stores in several states this month, drawing praise from President Joe Biden, who encouraged all pharmacies to follow suit.

The announcement Friday comes as a legal challenge to the pill, brought in Texas by anti-abortion groups and doctors, was due to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court this month. The court ended its recognition of a constitutional right to abortion in 2022 when it overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent.

Biden called the decision a milestone in ensuring access to mifepristone and encouraged interested pharmacies to seek certification to dispense the drugs.

"The stakes could not be higher for women across America, Biden said in a statement that cited "relentless attacks on reproductive freedom by Republican elected officials."

The companies said last year they planned to offer the pill following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision to allow retail pharmacies to sell mifepristone in the country for the first time.

Walgreens expects to begin dispensing the pills within a week.

"We will begin dispensing the pill in select locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, and Illinois," Walgreens said on Friday.

CVS will begin filling prescriptions for the medication in Massachusetts and Rhode Island in the weeks ahead and expand to additional states, where allowed by law, on a rolling basis.

The New York Times first reported the news on Friday.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
CVS and Walgreens, the two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, will start selling abortion pill mifepristone at their stores in several states this month, drawing praise from President Joe Biden, who encouraged all pharmacies to follow suit.
cvs, walgreens, mifepristone
242
2024-56-01
Friday, 01 March 2024 12:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved