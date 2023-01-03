Report: CBP Estimates 72K 'Got-Aways' in December

A Customs and Border Patrol source told Breitbart that an estimated 72,000 illegal migrants got away during the month of December, bringing the total for the first three months of the new fiscal year to 212,000.

According to the Tuesday report, a CBP source said that 32,000 of these illegal crossings came from the El Paso, Texas, sector that also saw 56,000 illegal migrants apprehended, bringing December’s total in just that sector to an estimated 88,000 illegal crossings.

The source told the news outlet that these numbers were still "unofficial," and did not include other sectors along the southern border.

"Got-aways" are illegal migrants that came over the border and fled into the interior of the country after not being apprehended by CBP.

According to the CBP, the first two months of the new yearly reporting period, which began Oct. 1, saw 561,291 apprehensions, compared to 385,689 during the same period in 2021.

Some 2.7 million illegal migrants were apprehended at the border in fiscal year 2022, more than 800,000 above the previous year, and around four times the 646,822 apprehended in fiscal year 2020, according to the agency.

The increase in numbers of illegals crossing into the country is worrying for some fearing a massive spike when the pandemic-era Title 42 restrictions go away.

"Title 42, at some point, is going to go away," Mark Morgan, who is the former acting commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said during an interview with Baltimore’s Fox 5’s The National Desk's Jan Jeffcoat Tuesday morning.

"It's very important to keep in mind that Title 42 is not a border security or illegal immigration tool. It's a public health tool. Why is that important? ... We're already in the midst of the worst self-inflicted border security crisis in our lifetime, and that's with Title 42 being in place every day for the past two years. Why? Because this administration destroyed and dismantled every single effective border security tool we had in place.

"And the irony here is that they're using Title 42 not for the public health tool design, but rather as a tool to try to convince and lie to the American people that they are managing a crisis, and we know it's a lie."

The U.S. Supreme Court is extending the measure, started during the height of the pandemic by then-President Donald Trump, until at least February, when there will be a hearing, the report said.

In the report, Morgan said things will get worse once it is lifted.

"There are more murderers, more rapists [and] pedophiles, more aggravated felons — the list goes on — that are actually roaming the streets of this country," he told the outlet.

"[President Joe Biden’s administration] strategy is to continue what they've been doing for the past 24 months, and that's to throw more money at it and get better and more efficient at catching and releasing people in the United States, which will just make the crisis worse."