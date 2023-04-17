×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: crime | violence | cockfight | hawaii | honolulu

5 Shot, 2 Dead at Cockfight in Honolulu

Monday, 17 April 2023 12:35 PM EDT

Two victims died after five people were shot during an altercation at a late-night cockfight Friday in Honolulu, police said.

Honolulu police responded to a call about shots fired just past midnight Friday and were searching Saturday for a suspect believed to be in his 20s who allegedly shot the others who were attending the event, KHON-TV reported.

"At the end of the fight, a group of males started arguing and then it escalated to a physical altercation, at some point gun shots were fired hitting the five people who were in the immediate area," Honolulu Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes told KHON.

Police said a 59-year-old woman and a 34-year-old male were pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital, KHON reported.

Three men aged 38, 40, and 57 sustained gunshot wounds but were treated and released from a hospital, KHON reported.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

"I don't understand the circumstances from this, it could have stemmed from something totally different and they just happened to be in the same area at the same time," Thoemmes told KHON.

Honolulu city officials did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states but continues in some, including Hawaii, where fights sometimes draw hundreds of people.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Two victims died after five people were shot during an altercation at a late-night cockfight Friday in Honolulu, police said.
crime, violence, cockfight, hawaii, honolulu
223
2023-35-17
Monday, 17 April 2023 12:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved